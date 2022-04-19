Longbow Turns Bullish On Pool Corp - Read Why

by

analyst David MacGregor upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $550 price target, implying a 28% upside. David noted that the recent pullback reduces the likely worst-case downside of an economic recession.

The analyst predicts the scenario as a suitable entry point for a high-quality compound grower profiting from sustainable competitive advantages and several supporting secular trends.

Price Action: POOL shares are trading higher by 4.33% at $428.25 on the last check Tuesday.

