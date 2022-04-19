QQQ
Longbow Turns Bullish On Pool Corp - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2022 3:02 PM | 28 seconds read
  • Longbow Research analyst David MacGregor upgraded Pool Corp POOL to Buy from Neutral with a $550 price target, implying a 28% upside.
  • David noted that the recent pullback reduces the likely worst-case downside of an economic recession.
  • The analyst predicts the scenario as a suitable entry point for a high-quality compound grower profiting from sustainable competitive advantages and several supporting secular trends.
  • Price Action: POOL shares are trading higher by 4.33% at $428.25 on the last check Tuesday.

