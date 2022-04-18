Deutsche Bank Downgrades This Coatings Company - Read Why

by

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter downgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd AXTA to Hold from Buy and reduced the price target to $27 (an upside of 8.4%) from $34.

Begleiter anticipates that the shares will remain range-bound for the next few months until there is clarity on when earnings might inflect.

Price Action: AXTA shares are trading lower by 0.8% at $24.93 on the last check Monday.

