Deutsche Bank Downgrades This Coatings Company - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 3:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter downgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd AXTA to Hold from Buy and reduced the price target to $27 (an upside of 8.4%) from $34.
  • Given continuous raw material inflation and supply chain restrictions, the analyst believes Q2 and 2022 consensus expectations are too high.
  • Begleiter anticipates that the shares will remain range-bound for the next few months until there is clarity on when earnings might inflect.
  • Price Action: AXTA shares are trading lower by 0.8% at $24.93 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings