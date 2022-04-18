Iamgold Stock Slips After BMO Capital Downgrade, Price Target Reduction

by

Iamgold Corp IMG IAG has been downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform, and the price target has been lowered to $2.75 (a downside of 19.5%) from $4 by BMO Capital Markets analyst Jackie Przybylowski.

According to Przybylowski, a review of Iamgold estimates resulted in a reduction in Q1/22 and 2022 production expectations and increased costs to align with previous Iamgold guidance.

More importantly, the analyst expects the company's review of Côté's budget (and potentially timeline) later in Q2/22 will be a negative for the previous forecast.

Przybylowski has turned more optimistic about Iamgold with the appointment of new board members and the forthcoming nomination of a new CEO.

Price Action: IMG shares are trading lower by 8.74% at C$4.28 on TSX, and IAG is lower by 8.22% at $3.41 on NYSE on the last check Monday.

