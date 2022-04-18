QQQ
Iamgold Stock Slips After BMO Capital Downgrade, Price Target Reduction

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 2:55 PM | 1 min read
  • Iamgold Corp IMG IAG has been downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform, and the price target has been lowered to $2.75 (a downside of 19.5%) from $4 by BMO Capital Markets analyst Jackie Przybylowski.
  • The downgrade is partly on valuation as the company's share prices have appreciated YTD, says the analyst.
  • According to Przybylowski, a review of Iamgold estimates resulted in a reduction in Q1/22 and 2022 production expectations and increased costs to align with previous Iamgold guidance.
  • More importantly, the analyst expects the company's review of Côté's budget (and potentially timeline) later in Q2/22 will be a negative for the previous forecast.
  • Przybylowski has turned more optimistic about Iamgold with the appointment of new board members and the forthcoming nomination of a new CEO.
  • Price Action: IMG shares are trading lower by 8.74% at C$4.28 on TSX, and IAG is lower by 8.22% at $3.41 on NYSE on the last check Monday.

