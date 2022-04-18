Why Gran Tiera Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today

- Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE GTE coverage has been initiated by Canaccord analyst Roman Rossi, with a Buy rating and a price target of C$2.70.
- According to Rossi, Gran Tierra is a very interesting play in an investor-friendly jurisdiction. The stock could be primed for more growth as the drilling campaign progresses, despite the significant share price increase over the last year.
- Gran Tierra has three prospective blocks in Ecuador, stated Rossi.
- Price Action: GTE shares are trading higher by 6.51% at C$2.29 on TSX and higher by 5.23% at $1.81 on NYSE on the last check Monday.
