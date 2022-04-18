Why Gran Tiera Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE GTE coverage has been initiated by Canaccord analyst Roman Rossi, with a Buy rating and a price target of C$2.70.

Gran Tierra has three prospective blocks in Ecuador, stated Rossi.

Price Action: GTE shares are trading higher by 6.51% at C$2.29 on TSX and higher by 5.23% at $1.81 on NYSE on the last check Monday.

