Why Gran Tiera Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 1:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE GTE coverage has been initiated by Canaccord analyst Roman Rossi, with a Buy rating and a price target of C$2.70.
  • According to Rossi, Gran Tierra is a very interesting play in an investor-friendly jurisdiction. The stock could be primed for more growth as the drilling campaign progresses, despite the significant share price increase over the last year.
  • Gran Tierra has three prospective blocks in Ecuador, stated Rossi.
  • Price Action: GTE shares are trading higher by 6.51% at C$2.29 on TSX and higher by 5.23% at $1.81 on NYSE on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

