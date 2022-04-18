QQQ
BMO Capital Downgrades This Restaurant Chain - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 8:56 AM | 28 seconds read
  • BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik downgraded Wendy's Co WEN to Market Perform from Outperform with a reduced price target of $22, down from $28, implying a 5.31% upside.
  • The analyst believes the company is less well-positioned to handle a tighter U.S. consumer spending environment than its peers against rising pressures on discretionary spending.
  • Thus, Strelzik sees greater risk to sales and margin expectations.
  • Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 1.72% at $20.53 in premarket on Monday's last check.

