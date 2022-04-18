BMO Capital Downgrades This Restaurant Chain - Read Why

by

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik downgraded Wendy's Co WEN to Market Perform from Outperform with a reduced price target of $22, down from $28, implying a 5.31% upside.

Thus, Strelzik sees greater risk to sales and margin expectations.

Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 1.72% at $20.53 in premarket on Monday's last check.

