Oppenheimer Initiates Timken At Outperform, Sees Sharp Upside

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 3:00 PM | 26 seconds read
  • Timken Co TKR coverage was initiated with an Outperform rating and a price target of $75 (an upside of 27%) by Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair.
  • The analyst is confident in Timken's value-added portfolio transformation and realistic drivers for medium-term earnings outperformance.
  • Blair states that the team's aggressive investments in renewable energy and automation strengthen its secular positioning.
  • Price Action: TKR shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $59.04 on the last check Thursday.

