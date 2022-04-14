Oppenheimer Initiates Timken At Outperform, Sees Sharp Upside

by

coverage was initiated with an Outperform rating and a price target of $75 (an upside of 27%) by analyst Bryan Blair. The analyst is confident in Timken's value-added portfolio transformation and realistic drivers for medium-term earnings outperformance.

Blair states that the team's aggressive investments in renewable energy and automation strengthen its secular positioning.

Price Action: TKR shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $59.04 on the last check Thursday.

