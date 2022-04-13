QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wells Fargo Bumps Up Crown Holdings Price Target By 15%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 2:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde raised the price target on Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK to $152 (an upside of 26.6%) from $132 while maintaining an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst believes that CCK will outperform in 2022, driven by strong operating leverage in the global beverage can operations and potential for better-than-expected profitability in Transit Packaging.
  • Domestically, beverage can demand is projected to outstrip supply through 2023. Accordingly, Hajde expects significant year-over-year income gains for CCK's global beverage can operations over the foreseeable future.
  • The analyst believes CCK's 2022 guidance will be attainable (directionally) despite inflationary and foreign exchange headwinds.
  • The analyst cautions that the recent pace/magnitude of inflation has stressed many aspects of pass-thru language, requiring non-contract price adjustments, surcharges, and other efforts to mitigate the financial impact of higher-priced inputs.
  • Price Action: CCK shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $120.13 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings