Read Why KeyBanc Is Cautious On Chegg

- KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino downgraded Chegg Inc CHGG to Sector Weight from Overweight.
- Celino said he observed a downtick in growth trends in the company’s credit/debit transactions.
- Though international prospects seem bright, powered by localization catalysts, Celino believes that consistent growth in the U.S. is needed to warrant further multiple re-rating at current levels.
- Price Action: CHGG shares are trading lower by 2.10% at $34.55 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.