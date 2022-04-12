QQQ
Read Why KeyBanc Is Cautious On Chegg

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 6:32 AM | 26 seconds read
  • KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino downgraded Chegg Inc CHGG to Sector Weight from Overweight.
  • Celino said he observed a downtick in growth trends in the company’s credit/debit transactions.
  • Though international prospects seem bright, powered by localization catalysts, Celino believes that consistent growth in the U.S. is needed to warrant further multiple re-rating at current levels.
  • Price Action: CHGG shares are trading lower by 2.10% at $34.55 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesAnalyst Ratings