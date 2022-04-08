Craig-Hallum Downgrades Apogee Enterprises Post Q4 Results

by

Apogee Enterprises Inc APOG has been downgraded to Hold from Buy, and the price target lowered to $47 from $54 by Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine.

According to the analyst, Apogee used to trade at a significant discount to building materials comps but now trades substantially in-line.

Stine says he is stepping to the sidelines amid the current valuation, headwinds, and uncertainty about the potential impact of higher interest rates on projects.

Price Action: APOG shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $45.12 on the last check Friday.

