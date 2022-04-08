QQQ
Craig-Hallum Downgrades Apogee Enterprises Post Q4 Results

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 12:13 PM | 1 min read
  • Apogee Enterprises Inc APOG has been downgraded to Hold from Buy, and the price target lowered to $47 from $54 by Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine.
  • According to the analyst, Apogee used to trade at a significant discount to building materials comps but now trades substantially in-line.
  • Related: Apogee Enterprises Q4 Results Surpass Estimates, Provides FY23 Guidance
  • Stine says he is stepping to the sidelines amid the current valuation, headwinds, and uncertainty about the potential impact of higher interest rates on projects.
  • Price Action: APOG shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $45.12 on the last check Friday.

