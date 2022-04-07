QQQ
Piper Sandler Cuts Leggett & Platt' Price Target By 11%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 1:45 PM | 1 min read
  • Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith lowered the price target on Leggett & Platt Inc LEG to $38 from $43 (10% upside) and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Keith noted Piper Sandler’s mattress retail survey for the month of March showed a 5% to 6% decline after a strong performance in February.
  • The analyst specified that the weakness appears more concentrated at the low-end, but some retailers acknowledge some weakness at the high-end.
  • In February, Leggett & Platt posted Q4 sales of $1.33 billion, beating the consensus of $1.29 billion.
  • Price Action: LEG shares are trading lower by 3.14% at $34.55 on the last check Thursday.

