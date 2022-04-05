QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Truist Bumps Up Exponent's Price Target By 4%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 1:25 PM | 1 min read
  • Exponent Inc's EXPO price target has been raised to $120 (an upside of 12%) from $115 by Truist analyst Tobey Sommer after hosting the company's CEO and CFO for investor meetings.
  • The analyst maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Sommer noted that the company's domestic court activity has continued to improve through the first quarter. He views Exponent's initial 2022 margin guidance as a "conservative benchmark."
  • The analyst expects the company to benefit from increased investment in infrastructure and energy transition measures.
  • Price Action: EXPO shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $107.68 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings