QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jefferies Downgrades PACCAR, Cuts Price Target By 15%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 1:20 PM | 1 min read
  • PACCAR Inc PCAR has been downgraded to Hold from Buy by Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann.
  • The analyst also lowered the price target to $85 (an upside of 3.4%), from $100.
  • Volkmann believes 2023 will likely be a cycle peak versus his previous expectation for an elongated cycle.
  • Volkmann mentioned strong backlogs support near-term deliveries but supply chain constraints likely to continue.
  • The analyst's 2023 estimates remain below consensus, primarily on lower European forecasts.
  • In the last week of March, JPMorgan analyst Tami Zakaria had lowered PCAR's price target to $108 (an upside of 31%) from $114 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: PCAR shares are trading lower by 2.7% at $82.23 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas