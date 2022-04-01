Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast Price Target Post Q4 Results

by

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares.

Jonas noted that the current environment is creating challenges that have pushed a portion of the targeted growth "to the right," along with the FY22 capital expenditures forecast that was roughly double his previous forecast.

Recently , MVST reported fourth-quarter revenue of $66.8 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

Gross profit was $1.15 million in Q4 2021, compared to a gross profit of $8.7 million in Q4 2020.

Microvast ended FY21 with $536.1 million in cash and equivalents.

Outlook: Microvast expects FY22 revenue to grow 35% - 45% compared to FY21.

Price Action: MVST shares are trading lower by 14.6% at $5.72 on the last check Friday.

