QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

JPMorgan Downgrades UniFirst, Cuts Price Target by 11%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 1, 2022 12:01 PM | 1 min read
  • JPMorgan analyst Andrew Steinerman downgraded UniFirst Corp UNF to Underweight from Neutral, reflecting on the Q2 EPS miss and mixed FY22 outlook.
  • The analyst also lowered the price target to $178 (a downside of 1.4%) from $200.
  • The analyst notes management's dim visibility into cost and margin headwinds and the company's financial performance amid the current macro environment for the downgrade.
  • UniFirst reduced its FY22 Adjusted EPS outlook to $6.80 - $7.00, missing the consensus of $7.18. Meanwhile, the company raised its revenue forecast to $1.967 billion - $1.980 billion, above the consensus of $1.95 billion.
  • Price Action: UNF shares are trading lower by 1.42% at $181.67 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings