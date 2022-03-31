Analysts Bump Up MSC Industrial Direct Price Target Post Q2 Results

by

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc MSM price target has been raised to $93 from $88 by Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert after the Q2 results.

price target has been raised to $93 from $88 by analyst Chris Dankert after the Q2 results. The analyst maintained his Hold rating on the shares.

MSC Industrial Direct Q2 Results Surpass Expectations, Clocks 11% Sales Growth

: MSC Industrial Direct Q2 Results Surpass Expectations, Clocks 11% Sales Growth The analyst boosted his FY22 EPS view to $6.10 from $5.83, citing better March sales growth and growing price realization.

Meanwhile, Dankert indicated that concerns remain in the market that price-to-cost may falter for MSC Industrial as ISM/MBI readings continue to moderate.

as ISM/MBI readings continue to moderate. Keybanc analyst raised the price target on MSC Industrial to $100 (an upside of 16.7%) from $91 while maintaining an Overweight rating on the shares.

analyst raised the price target on MSC Industrial to $100 (an upside of 16.7%) from $91 while maintaining an Overweight rating on the shares. Price Action: MSM shares traded lower by 0.26% at $85.65 on the last check Thursday.

