Analysts Bump Up Price Target On This Sporting Goods Company - Read Why

- Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro raised the price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO to $70 from $68 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. The revised price target implies a 75% upside.
- The analyst cites the company's Q4 as another quarter of solid margin leverage.
- The analysts added that the current valuation is too cheap for the opportunity.
- Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam raised the price target on Academy Sports to $50 from $43 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The increased price target implies a 25% upside.
- Academy Sports reported a 13.2% year-on-year sales growth in Q4.
- Price Action: ASO shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $39.89 on the last check Wednesday.
