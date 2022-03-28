JPMorgan Upgrades This Fortune 200 Manufacturing Company

by

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW has been upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by JPMorgan analyst Tami Zakaria, as he views the stock's risk/reward as tilted more to the upside at the current valuation.

The analyst lowered the price target for ITW to $255 (an upside of 20%) from $262.

The analyst notes, management did not take temporary cost actions during the worst of the pandemic in 2020, instead of positioning the businesses to win in the recovery.

Zakaria predicts auto industry production to trough in the coming months with a wave of more optimistic sentiment on the horizon.

Price Action: ITW shares are trading higher by 0.35% at $212.49 on the last check Monday.

