QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

JPMorgan Upgrades This Fortune 200 Manufacturing Company

by Akanksha Bakshi
March 28, 2022 3:00 PM | 1 min read
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW has been upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by JPMorgan analyst Tami Zakaria, as he views the stock's risk/reward as tilted more to the upside at the current valuation.
  • The analyst lowered the price target for ITW to $255 (an upside of 20%) from $262.
  • The analyst notes, management did not take temporary cost actions during the worst of the pandemic in 2020, instead of positioning the businesses to win in the recovery.
  • Zakaria predicts auto industry production to trough in the coming months with a wave of more optimistic sentiment on the horizon.
  • Price Action: ITW shares are trading higher by 0.35% at $212.49 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings