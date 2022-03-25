 Skip to main content

Intuitive Surgical Has A 'Multi-Year Growth Runway,' RBC Capital Says: What Are The Catalysts?

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
Intuitive Surgical Has A 'Multi-Year Growth Runway,' RBC Capital Says: What Are The Catalysts?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a global leader in the robotic-assisted surgery market, which is not only large — it is estimated at more than $6 billion — but also the most underpenetrated and fastest-growing among the medical device sub-markets, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Intuitive Surgical Analyst: Shagun Singh initiated coverage of Intuitive Surgical with an Outperform rating and a price target of $340.

The Intuitive Surgical Thesis: The company is “uniquely positioned for a multi-year runway of growth,” Singh said in the initiation note.

She explained that line-of-sight procedures had grown, and Intuitive Surgical is capable of driving penetration given its “technological leadership, diversified platform offerings (da Vinci, SP, ION), a well-entrenched ecosystem, and no major competition.”

The analyst expressed optimism around Intuitive Surgical being able to generate the “highest revenue growth in the RBC Large-cap MedTech Index and industry-leading OMs.”

ISRG Price Action via Benzinga Pro: Shares of Intuitive Surgical had risen by 1.56% to $285.46 at the time of publication Friday afternoon.

Photo: Courtesy Intuitive Surgical

Latest Ratings for ISRG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jan 2022Redburn PartnersDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ISRG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: RBC Capital Markets RoboticsAnalyst Color Health Care Initiation Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
