 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Bump Up AAR's Price Target Post Q3 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Bump Up AAR's Price Target Post Q3 Results
  • AAR Corp's (NYSE: AIR) price target has been raised to $56 (an upside of 12%) from $50 by RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert while maintaining his Outperform rating on the shares.       
  • The analyst notes AAR's Q3 results showed steady improvement, with aviation sales up just under 3% Q/Q.
  • Herbert specifies that AAR faced some softness early in the quarter in its parts business due to the impact of Omicron.
  • Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli raised his price target on AAR to $58 (an upside of 16%) from $53 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Recently, AAR reported its third-quarter results, with sales growth of 10% year-over-year to $452 million, beating the consensus of $432.5 million.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.63, up 70% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $0.58.
  • The gross profit margin was 17.8%, down from 21% in 3Q21. The Operating margins were 6.7% versus 9.7% in 3Q21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 24% Y/Y to $39.3 million, and margin expanded to 8.7%.
  • Third-quarter cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations totaled $16 million.
  • Price Action: AIR shares are trading higher by 6.82% at $50.09 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AIR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AIR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIR)

AAR's Return on Invested Capital Insights
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2022
AAR: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Preview For AAR
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com