Why Are LGI Homes Shares Trading Lower Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
  • BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt downgraded LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIHto Sell from Neutral with a $98 price target, implying an 11% downside.
  • Carl showed concern about the company’s reliance on single-family rental investors for delivery volume and the impact of higher rates on those customers.
  • The analyst thinks that LGI has a higher demand risk profile than its public peers.
  • LGI closed 499 homes in February 2022.
  • Price Action: LGIH shares are trading lower by 8.46% at $110.04 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for LGIH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight
Dec 2021Wells FargoUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Jun 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

