Why Are LGI Homes Shares Trading Lower Today
- BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt downgraded LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) to Sell from Neutral with a $98 price target, implying an 11% downside.
- Carl showed concern about the company’s reliance on single-family rental investors for delivery volume and the impact of higher rates on those customers.
- The analyst thinks that LGI has a higher demand risk profile than its public peers.
- LGI closed 499 homes in February 2022.
- Price Action: LGIH shares are trading lower by 8.46% at $110.04 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for LGIH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Dec 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jun 2021
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for LGIH
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General