Guggenheim Is Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees Significant Upside
- ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) coverage has been initiated with a Buy rating and a price target of $10 (implying an upside of 82.5%) by Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha.
- The analyst cites ESS as one of a large group of companies over the past two decades aiming to make flow batteries work commercially. Osha views ESS Tech as well-positioned.
- ESS Tech is a manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications.
- Price Action: GWH shares are trading higher by 4.58% at $5.48 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for GWH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Baird
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for GWH
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas