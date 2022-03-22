 Skip to main content

Guggenheim Is Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees Significant Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 3:27pm   Comments
Guggenheim Is Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees Significant Upside
  • ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) coverage has been initiated with a Buy rating and a price target of $10 (implying an upside of 82.5%) by Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha.
  • The analyst cites ESS as one of a large group of companies over the past two decades aiming to make flow batteries work commercially. Osha views ESS Tech as well-positioned.
  • ESS Tech is a manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications.
  • Price Action: GWH shares are trading higher by 4.58% at $5.48 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for GWH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021BairdInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2021Canaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GWH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
