 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Downgrades Cummins, Cuts Price Target by 18%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Downgrades Cummins, Cuts Price Target by 18%
  • UBS downgraded Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMIto Neutral from Buy and reduced the price target to $214 (an upside of 5%) from $260.
  • Analyst Steven Fisher mentions that the North America truck cycle will peak in 2023, with North America trucker profitability expected to peak in 2022 and new emissions regulations in 2024 pushing a pre-buy.
  • The analyst thinks that the stock's risk/reward is relatively balanced in the nearer term.
  • Price Action: CMI shares are trading lower by 1.04% at $203.27 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for CMI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Dec 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CMI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Standard General Acquires Tegna For $8.6 billion Or $24 Per Share In Cash
Hyliion Slows Cash Burn And Reports First, Albeit Small, Revenue
73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; Meritor Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com