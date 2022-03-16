 Skip to main content

BofA Bumps Up BWX Technologies Price Target By 18%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 3:07pm   Comments
  • BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXTprice target has been raised to $65 (an upside of 25%) from $55 by BofA analyst Ronald Epstein, who expects BWXT to continue benefiting from increased defense spending and a greater emphasis on naval operations.
  • The analyst maintained his Buy rating on BWX Technologies shares.
  • Epstein boosted the price target, citing the rapidly shifting defense environment and increased defense spending.
  • Price Action: BWXT shares are trading lower by 1.55% at $52.13 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for BWXT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Aug 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2021Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

