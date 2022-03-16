BofA Bumps Up BWX Technologies Price Target By 18%
- BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) price target has been raised to $65 (an upside of 25%) from $55 by BofA analyst Ronald Epstein, who expects BWXT to continue benefiting from increased defense spending and a greater emphasis on naval operations.
- The analyst maintained his Buy rating on BWX Technologies shares.
- Epstein boosted the price target, citing the rapidly shifting defense environment and increased defense spending.
- Price Action: BWXT shares are trading lower by 1.55% at $52.13 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for BWXT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Aug 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jun 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for BWXT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings