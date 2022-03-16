 Skip to main content

Benchmark Initiates Coverage On This Logistics Provider With Hold Rating
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 3:00pm   Comments
  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc (NASDAQ: EXPD) was initiated with a Hold rating by Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn.
  • The analyst calls the company a "high-quality freight forwarder" that has taken benefit of the strong growth in the freight forwarding market.
  • Kuhn expects Expeditors' revenue and operating margins to revert to normal levels as tight capacity in the air and ocean markets ultimately normalize, and models an EPS drop in 2023.
  • He thinks the current valuation adequately accounts for decreasing operating results in 2023.
  • Price Action: EXPD shares traded higher by 1.95% at $101.43 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for EXPD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022SusquehannaMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EXPD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

