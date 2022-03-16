Benchmark Initiates Coverage On This Logistics Provider With Hold Rating
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc (NASDAQ: EXPD) was initiated with a Hold rating by Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn.
- The analyst calls the company a "high-quality freight forwarder" that has taken benefit of the strong growth in the freight forwarding market.
- Kuhn expects Expeditors' revenue and operating margins to revert to normal levels as tight capacity in the air and ocean markets ultimately normalize, and models an EPS drop in 2023.
- He thinks the current valuation adequately accounts for decreasing operating results in 2023.
- Price Action: EXPD shares traded higher by 1.95% at $101.43 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for EXPD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Feb 2022
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
