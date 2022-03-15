 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Evolv Technologies' Shares Plunging Today
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Evolv Technologies' Shares Plunging Today
  • Analysts lowered their price target on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) following the release of Q4 results.
  • Stifel downgraded the rating on Evolv to Hold from Buy and reduced the price target to $2 (an upside of 23%) from $10.
  • Analyst Brad Reback notes the company reported a "fairly pedestrian quarter."
  • Reback specifies Evolv's FY22 top-line guidance came in well below estimates.
  • Evolv's price target was lowered to $7 (an upside of 330%) from $16 by Northland analyst Michael Latimore.
  • The analyst maintained his Outperform rating on the shares. Latimore notes the company guided FY22 well below the expectations.
  • Evolv Technologies recently reported fourth-quarter results, with revenue of $6.8 million, up 236% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $5.07 million.
  • EPS improved to $0.02 from $(1.06) in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $(0.10).
  • FY22 Outlook: Evolv expects total revenue of $29 million - $31 million versus the consensus of $49.05 million, and Annual Recurring Revenue of $27 million -$28 million.
  • It expects operating loss of $(82) million – ($84) million, adjusted EBITDA of $(65) million - $(67) million and cash and equivalents of $220 million -$230 million.
  • Price Action: EVLV shares are trading lower by 45.3% at $1.64 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for EVLV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2018B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EVLV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVLV)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 200 Points; ANI Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Tumbles 8%
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Producer Prices Increase 0.8% In February
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com