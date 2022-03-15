GitLab Shares Pop As Analysts See Sharp Upside Post Q4
- Analysts painted sharp upside to GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) post strong Q4 results that included a notable top-line beat and FY23 guidance ahead of Street expectations.
- Truist analyst Joel Fishbein lowered the PT to $105 from $175 (217.2% upside) and kept a Buy, citing the change in discount rate assumptions since the IPO.
- KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits lowered the PT to $50 from $115 (51.1% upside) given a reduction in peer valuations while keeping Overweight following robust results and outlook driven by customer adds and an over 152% DBNRR.
- Turits continues to see GitLab as the leading and broadest independent DevSecOps platform.
- BofA analyst Koji Ikeda, who has a Buy rating, lowered the PT to $65 from $105 (96.4% upside), citing multiple compression as GitLab's lock-up on employees selling shares that expired on April 12, which could create a "near-term overhang.".
- The DevOps ecosystem is currently fragmented, but GitLab's core SCM applications position the business to become a future platform winner, driving the company to become larger and more profitable over time.
- Price Action: GTLB shares traded higher by 9.35% at $36.20 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for GTLB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|RBC Capital
|Upgrades
|Sector Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
