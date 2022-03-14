 Skip to main content

Piper Sandler Cuts Ameresco Price Target By 20%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Piper Sandler Cuts Ameresco Price Target By 20%
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) price target was lowered to $64 (a downside of 7%) from $80 by Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison. 
  • The analyst maintained the Neutral rating on Ameresco shares.
  • Harrison noted that European demand for non-Russian energy supply will "skyrocket."
  • He thinks that the Ukraine crisis boosts demand for renewables/alternatives and is positive for the group.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 8.47% at $69.02 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for AMRC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
