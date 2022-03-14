Piper Sandler Cuts Ameresco Price Target By 20%
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) price target was lowered to $64 (a downside of 7%) from $80 by Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison.
- The analyst maintained the Neutral rating on Ameresco shares.
- Harrison noted that European demand for non-Russian energy supply will "skyrocket."
- He thinks that the Ukraine crisis boosts demand for renewables/alternatives and is positive for the group.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 8.47% at $69.02 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for AMRC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
