Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Bumble Post Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:01am   Comments
  • Analysts continue to see sharp upside in Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) despite cutting their price targets post Q4 results.
  • BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $48 (103% upside). Online dating is poised to outperform the internet sector.
  • Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised the price target to $38 from $36 (60% upside) and maintained an Outperform. 
  • Blackledge sees strong growth, especially in international markets.
  • Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok kept an Outperform rating and lowered the price target to $29 from $48 (22% upside) to account for pullbacks in digital media valuations.
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained Bumble with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $55 to $35 (48% upside).
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Steiger reiterated Bumble with a Buy and reduced the price target from $54 to $42 (77% upside).
  • Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell maintained Bumble with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $35 to $21 (11% downside).
  • Price Action: BMBL shares traded higher by 42.2% at $23.69 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for BMBL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech

