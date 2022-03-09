Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Bumble Post Q4
- Analysts continue to see sharp upside in Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) despite cutting their price targets post Q4 results.
- BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $48 (103% upside). Online dating is poised to outperform the internet sector.
- Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised the price target to $38 from $36 (60% upside) and maintained an Outperform.
- Blackledge sees strong growth, especially in international markets.
- Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok kept an Outperform rating and lowered the price target to $29 from $48 (22% upside) to account for pullbacks in digital media valuations.
- RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained Bumble with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $55 to $35 (48% upside).
- Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Steiger reiterated Bumble with a Buy and reduced the price target from $54 to $42 (77% upside).
- Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell maintained Bumble with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $35 to $21 (11% downside).
- Price Action: BMBL shares traded higher by 42.2% at $23.69 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for BMBL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
