Wells Fargo Bumps Up Fastenal Price Target By 16%
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael McGinn upgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the price target to $58 (an upside of 5.5%), from $50.
- The analyst believes that sentiment has reached a near-term trough with an economic and geopolitical environment likely to favor scale, quality, domestic revenue, and short-cycle restocking amid additional supply chain concerns.
- McGinn expects the company's Onsite, national accounts, vending, bin stock, and e-commerce platform to continue to drive superior sales.
- Baird analyst David Manthey raised the price target on Fastenal to $66 from $64 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst noted February ADS of +21.3% year-over-year beat his conservative +14.4% estimate and came in above his days-adjusted benchmark/normal seasonality.
- Price Action: FAST shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $55.02 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for FAST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
