Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On SeaWorld Entertainment
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:50am   Comments
Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On SeaWorld Entertainment
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka raised the price target on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) to $83 from $74 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 29% upside.
  • The theme park group "should be broadly owned" as a continuation of strong consumer spend on experiences, company-specific initiatives aimed at driving total per capita spend above last year's record levels, and lapping of significant inflationary pressures in the second half of the year should result in significant cash flow generation, Woronka noted.
  • The analyst added that potential disruption to the Major League Baseball season and a possible preference for domestic leisure options in light of geopolitical events could boost park visitation levels above currently anticipated levels.
  • Price Action: SEAS shares are trading lower by 3.87% at $64.17 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SEAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2021CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

