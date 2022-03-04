Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On SeaWorld Entertainment
- Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka raised the price target on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) to $83 from $74 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 29% upside.
- The theme park group "should be broadly owned" as a continuation of strong consumer spend on experiences, company-specific initiatives aimed at driving total per capita spend above last year's record levels, and lapping of significant inflationary pressures in the second half of the year should result in significant cash flow generation, Woronka noted.
- The analyst added that potential disruption to the Major League Baseball season and a possible preference for domestic leisure options in light of geopolitical events could boost park visitation levels above currently anticipated levels.
- Price Action: SEAS shares are trading lower by 3.87% at $64.17 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for SEAS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
