 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To Broadcom's Q1 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To Broadcom's Q1 Results
  • Analysts boosted their price targets on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) post Q1 FY22 results.
  • Baird analyst Tristan Gerra raised the price target on Broadcom from $690 to $700 (21% upside) and kept an Outperform
  • The analyst said strong demand continues and will likely accelerate year-over-year this quarter, driven by enterprise IT, hyper-scale and cloud, switches upgrades in networking, storage network connectivity, next-generation PON, and DOCSYS in broadband.
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Broadcom with a Buy and raised the price target from $665 to $700.
  • Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained Broadcom with an Overweight and raised the price target from $710 to $720 (24.4% upside).
  • Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained Broadcom with a Buy and raised the price target from $750 to $775 (34% upside).
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained Broadcom with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $723 to $703 (21.5% upside).
  • Price Action: AVGO shares traded higher by 2.83% at $595.00 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022RosenblattMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AVGO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGO)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Jobs Report In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2022
Broadcom: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VPGSidoti & Co.Maintains48.0
AZYOCowen & Co.Maintains13.0
KNXSusquehannaUpgrades69.0
WB86 ResearchUpgrades35.0
JRVRB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains31.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com