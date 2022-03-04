 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Analysts Lower Price Target On C3.AI After Earnings: Here's Why
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2022 10:35am   Comments
Share:
4 Analysts Lower Price Target On C3.AI After Earnings: Here's Why

Artificial intelligence software company C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) reported quarterly results and guidance on Thursday. Here’s the reaction from analysts.

The C3.AI Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh issued an Underperform rating and price target of $31.

JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $96 to $59.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos issued a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $103 to $26.

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani issued an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $28.

Related Link: Is C3. AI The Lebron Of Artificial Intelligence: 4 Analysts Take On Recent IPO 

The Analyst Takeaways: Revenue growth of 42% from C3.AI was ahead of consensus for the third quarter.

“The outperformance was mostly on the professional services side of the house with the growth of 98% year-over-year to $13 million,” Singh said.

The company guided for fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $70.5 million to $71.5 million, which is shy of analysts’ estimates.

“Inline 4Q guidance suggests that it will take more time for the business to start delivering more consistent and predictable results,” Singh added.

The company reported possibly the best quarter in company history according to Walravens. Compression in the software sector is one of the reasons for a price target reduction.

“C3 has built an effective, scalable enterprise AI solution that solves problems with a large economic impact in a variety of industries,” Walravens said.

Cikos pointed to the third quarter simply being a beat and not a beat and raise quarter, with guidance coming in at consensus levels for the fourth quarter.

Industry diversification and the increase in customers were highlighted in the third quarter for Ramnani.

“Additionally, AI continues to expand its footprint with small/medium customers, executing 20 agreements,” Ramnani said.

CFO Change: Several of the analysts cited a personnel change as a reason for a more cautious approach. C3.AI announced Juho Parkkinen as the company’s new CFO. The change comes after recently appointed CFO Adeel Manzoor resigned. This marks the third CFO in the last 18 months for the company.

“We expect investors to have questions on the CFO announcement given the sudden resignation of Mr. Manzoor after just three months in the role, as well as updates to customer count,” Cikos said.

AI Price Action: Shares of C3.AI are down 6.15% to $21.98 Friday morning at publication.

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay 

 

Latest Ratings for AI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankDowngradesHoldSell
Mar 2022WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Analyst Ratings For C3.ai
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
C3.ai Earnings Preview
Here's Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
ESTCTruist SecuritiesMaintains145.0
GPSBMO CapitalMaintains16.0
TDRBC CapitalMaintains113.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com