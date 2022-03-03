 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel Is Bullish On Spire Global, Sees Sharp Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:52am   Comments
Share:
Stifel Is Bullish On Spire Global, Sees Sharp Upside
  • Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen initiated coverage of Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $6, implying an upside of 181.7%.
  • Spire is "one of the best-positioned NewSpace companies," argues Rasmussen, who believes they are "on the cusp of a very large and growing opportunity for space-based analytics."
  • Rasmussen says the market is still in its infancy, but the spread of adoption is rapidly accelerating, and Spire is well-positioned to scale its business and capture additional market share with its expanding solution set and a number of secular tailwinds in key verticals.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $2.24 during the premarket session on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SPIR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SPIR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPIR)

Spire Global Secures $8M NOAA Contract
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Where Spire Globall Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CWANCredit SuisseMaintains25.0
PSFESusquehannaMaintains9.0
WEAVGuggenheimMaintains11.0
RGACredit SuisseMaintains80.0
VEEVGuggenheimMaintains255.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com