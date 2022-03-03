Stifel Is Bullish On Spire Global, Sees Sharp Upside
- Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen initiated coverage of Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $6, implying an upside of 181.7%.
- Spire is "one of the best-positioned NewSpace companies," argues Rasmussen, who believes they are "on the cusp of a very large and growing opportunity for space-based analytics."
- Rasmussen says the market is still in its infancy, but the spread of adoption is rapidly accelerating, and Spire is well-positioned to scale its business and capture additional market share with its expanding solution set and a number of secular tailwinds in key verticals.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $2.24 during the premarket session on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SPIR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Stifel
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
View More Analyst Ratings for SPIR
