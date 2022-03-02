 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Reasons To Buy Target's Stock
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
10 Reasons To Buy Target's Stock

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares gained more than 10% on Tuesday after the company reported 9% sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter and said it will continue to grow sales once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

On Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes listed 10 reasons investors should be buying Target stock:

  1. Target's Stores as a Hub strategy is working, including a 30% increase in average sales per store over the past two years.
  2. Same-day services have driven digital growth, allowing Target to compete with both brick-and-mortar retailers and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  3. Target is gaining market share in the food and beverage categories and is now the fourth-largest digital grocery store in the U.S. with a 13.2% market share.
  4. Target's own brands are boosting comps, growing 18% in 2021.
  5. Target is investing $300 million in its store associates in the coming year, which will improve the company's omnichannel services.
  6. Digital advertising is a long-term growth opportunity, and Roundel currently represents the second-largest component of Target's "Other" revenue.
  7. The Target+ invite-only marketplace grew 75% in 2021, and its Target Circle rewards program is also a large growth driver.
  8. Target is opening about 30 new stores per year and plans to remodel 200 stores in 2022, improving the shopping experience.
  9. Target is well-positioned to benefit from favorable U.S. demographic trends, including signs of a potential Millennial baby boom.
  10. Target's valuation remains attractive with the stock trading at just 15.2 times Ohmes fiscal 2023 EPS estimate of $14.40.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Dollar Tree Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

"We expect profitability to improve through the year as 1H faces headwinds from difficult stimulus-driven comparisons and continued supply chain pressures and other cost increases," Ohmes concluded.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and a $298 price target for Target.

Benzinga's Take: It's hard not to like Target stock for all the reasons Ohmes highlighted, and he's not alone in his bullish outlook. Target has just one Underperform/Sell rating among 20 Wall Street analysts covering the stock.

Photo: Courtesy Target

Latest Ratings for TGT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Target Stock In The Last 15 Years
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
If You Invested $1,000 In Target When It Acquired Shipt, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 750 Points
Target Stock Flies Higher After Q4 Earnings: A Technical Analysis
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KIDSNeedhamMaintains65.0
IPGPNeedhamDowngrades
ASNDWedbushMaintains117.0
WDCStifelMaintains80.0
FDXJP MorganMaintains297.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com