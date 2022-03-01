 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Analyst Sees Opportunities In 2022 And Beyond; So Why Is He Halving The Price Target?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Nio Analyst Sees Opportunities In 2022 And Beyond; So Why Is He Halving The Price Target?

Nio, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIO) shares have underperformed the EV industry since last year and are trading way off their all-time highs of $66.99 reached in early January 2021.

An analyst at JPMorgan said he sees opportunities for the EV maker in 2022 and beyond, but announced a steep cut in the price target for the shares.

The Nio Analyst: Nick Lai maintained an Overweight rating on Nio shares, but reduced the price target from $60 to $30.

The Nio Thesis: Nio will benefit from rising EV penetration, given its distinctive "premium position" in the Chinese market, analyst Lai said in the note. The new model launches scheduled for 2022 will help a meaningful pickup in sales volume, the analyst said.

The analyst noted that the company will begin deliveries of its ET7 sedan by late first quarter and will follow it up with the ET5 mid-size sedan and the ES7 SUV.

Nio will likely see volume growth of about 80% in 2022/2023, Lai said. Longer term, content and software monetization will likely become an increasing portion of revenue and profit, he added.

Related Link: What Nio Investors Should Know About Imminent Hong Kong IPO: Secondary Listing, No Stock Sale, Singapore Plans And More

The price target reduction, Lai said, is due to a less aggressive multiple of 2.5 times he applied to 2025 enterprise value/sales and discounting it back at 12% to present value. This is down from the 4.5 time multiple that was applied in the past, the analyst said.

Nio's valuation multiple is at a 50% discount to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is justified, given the latter's China NEV market position and technology leadership, Lai said.

The analyst also said JPMorgan hasn't yet incorporated present value arising from Nio's potential software monetization opportunity.

NIO Price Action: At last check, Nio shares were down 3.37% at $22.10.

Photo: Courtesy of nio.com

Latest Ratings for NIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022CLSAMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2022MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NIO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Surges 3%
Cathie Wood Is Backing This Chinese EV Maker — Here Is How It Fared Against Rivals In February Deliveries
Li Auto Outdoes Rival Nio In February Deliveries But Registers Similar Sequential Decline
Nio Deliveries Fall 36.4% Sequentially In February As Production Impacted By Holidays
Alibaba Dips While Tesla Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Strike Gains In Mixed Hong Kong Market
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading As Russia-Ukraine Drama Continues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles JPMorgan Nick LaiAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMBStifelMaintains34.0
TPTXStifelMaintains45.0
TREXStifelMaintains120.0
RKLBStifelMaintains23.0
NTRStifelMaintains100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com