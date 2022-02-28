 Skip to main content

Why Ericsson Shares Are Plunging Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 11:41am   Comments
  • Citi analyst Andrew Gardiner downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to Neutral from Buy, calling the company "uninvestable."
  • The re-rating followed the report of alleged "tens of millions of dollars in suspicious payments" by the telecom company to ISIS over nearly a decade to keep its business in Iraq.
  • Related Content: Ericsson Could Have Paid ISIS For Access To Iraq Transport Routes, CEO Ekholm Says; Stock Plunges
  • "If the reports are confirmed true, then management's credibility and judgment will be called into question; even if they are ultimately untrue, we think it will take some time before innocence can be proven," Gardiner said.
  • Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 8.05% at $9.31 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for ERIC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2021Arete ResearchUpgradesSellNeutral
Jul 2021Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for ERIC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

