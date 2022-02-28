Why Ericsson Shares Are Plunging Today
- Citi analyst Andrew Gardiner downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to Neutral from Buy, calling the company "uninvestable."
- The re-rating followed the report of alleged "tens of millions of dollars in suspicious payments" by the telecom company to ISIS over nearly a decade to keep its business in Iraq.
- "If the reports are confirmed true, then management's credibility and judgment will be called into question; even if they are ultimately untrue, we think it will take some time before innocence can be proven," Gardiner said.
- Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 8.05% at $9.31 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for ERIC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jul 2021
|Arete Research
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Jul 2021
|Argus Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
