 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Block's Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Block's Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
  • Analysts maintained their faith in Block Inc (NYSE: SQpost Q4 results.
  • Citi analyst Peter Christiansen says Block's Q4 results were better than expectations, topping Citi's gross profit estimates by 8% and Street estimates by 2%. 
  • The company held off from issuing a formal fiscal 2022 outlook. However, it is now planning an investor day for May 18, where investors should get a fuller picture of AfterPay integration plans and further details on unit economics. 
  • The analyst thinks the results, newly disclosed trends, and positive nearer-term comments "equate to a win" for Block investors. 
  • Christiansen expects Street estimates and sentiment to improve from here. 
  • He recommends a Buy rating and a $220 price target (131.6% upside).
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane lowered the price target on Block from $210 to $180 (89.5% upside) and kept a Buy. 
  • The analyst says the company delivered solid Q4 gross profit growth. 
  • Block gave limited forward guidance, commenting on January and February trends and directionally pointing towards a tougher comp in March, likely leading to a wide spread of Street estimates. 
  • He cites lower peer group valuations and more conservative estimates for the target drop.
  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained Block with a Buy and lowered the price target from $315 to $175 (84% upside).
  • JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang lowered the price target on Block from $200 to $192 (102% upside) and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 16.7% at $110.83 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: PayPal
Markets Close The Week On A Strong Note Despite Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Did You Miss The Move In Block — Formerly Square — Stock? How To Trade The Gap Up
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Block
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com