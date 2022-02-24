 Skip to main content

Here's How Analysts View Zoom Ahead Of Its Quarterly Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 11:21am   Comments
  • Analysts revised their price targets on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) ahead of its quarterly results.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead lowered the price target on Zoom to $130 from $250 (8% upside) and kept a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of its quarterly results. 
  • Despite the 35% year-to-date decline in the stock, the analyst recommends remaining on the sidelines given his concerns about U.S. market saturation, competition from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams, and price compression.
  • Citi analyst Tyler Radke lowered the price target on Zoom to $147 from $250 (22% upside) and kept a Neutral rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst sees a "tough set-up" for the shares in the Q4 results. 
  • The analyst says that despite more "level-set expectations" for Q4 fiscal 2022 and the stock's significant underperformance, he remains on the sidelines with a cautious view on slowing growth and downside potential to initial fiscal 2022 guidance.
  • Recently Baird and Mizuho also cut their price targets on Zoom.
  • Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 0.21% at $120.35 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for ZM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

