Read How Analysts Reacted To Generac's Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 3:15pm   Comments
Read How Analysts Reacted To Generac's Q4 Results
  • Analysts updated the price target for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) post Q4 results.
  • Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer lowered the price target to $556 from $575 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst believes margin pressures from the supply chain, logistics, and inflation will peak in 1Q22 and subsequently succumb to the power of the energy resiliency revolution.
  • Dorsheimer says that Generac should be a core holding, and given the recent pull-back in the stock, we encourage investors to start or add to positions.
  • Related: Generac Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
  • Baird analyst Michael Halloran lowered the price target to $400 from $471 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The implied guide is 2H weighted, but he is comfortable with the achievability of the capacity ramp, which indicates a healthy sequential trajectory through the year and into 2023.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi raised the price target to $456 (an upside of 47%) from $451 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results.
  • The analyst states Generac introduced 2022 revenue growth guidance better-than-expected.
  • Citi analyst J.B. Lowe raised the price target to $380 (an upside of 22.7%) from $375 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares post the Q4 results.
  • Lowe mentions that the Q1 was guided down, but margins are set to rebound.
  • Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond lowered the price target to $435 (an upside of 40%) from $500 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Also read: Here's How Much $100 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today.
  • Price Action: GNRC shares are trading lower by 2.08% at $309.85 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for GNRC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GNRC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

