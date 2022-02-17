Read How Analysts Reacted To Generac's Q4 Results
- Analysts updated the price target for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) post Q4 results.
- Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer lowered the price target to $556 from $575 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst believes margin pressures from the supply chain, logistics, and inflation will peak in 1Q22 and subsequently succumb to the power of the energy resiliency revolution.
- Dorsheimer says that Generac should be a core holding, and given the recent pull-back in the stock, we encourage investors to start or add to positions.
- Baird analyst Michael Halloran lowered the price target to $400 from $471 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The implied guide is 2H weighted, but he is comfortable with the achievability of the capacity ramp, which indicates a healthy sequential trajectory through the year and into 2023.
- Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi raised the price target to $456 (an upside of 47%) from $451 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results.
- The analyst states Generac introduced 2022 revenue growth guidance better-than-expected.
- Citi analyst J.B. Lowe raised the price target to $380 (an upside of 22.7%) from $375 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares post the Q4 results.
- Lowe mentions that the Q1 was guided down, but margins are set to rebound.
- Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond lowered the price target to $435 (an upside of 40%) from $500 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: GNRC shares are trading lower by 2.08% at $309.85 on the last check Thursday.
