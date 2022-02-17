 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.28% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GNRC: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.48 shares of Generac Hldgs at the time with $100. This investment in GNRC would have produced an average annual return of 50.5%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion.

Generac Hldgs's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $772.21 today based on a price of $311.66 for GNRC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GNRC)

Read How Analysts Reacted To Generac's Q4 Results
Analyst Ratings For Generac Hldgs
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; S&P 500 Turns Higher
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com