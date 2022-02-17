Here's How Much $100 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.28% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GNRC: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.48 shares of Generac Hldgs at the time with $100. This investment in GNRC would have produced an average annual return of 50.5%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion.

Generac Hldgs's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $772.21 today based on a price of $311.66 for GNRC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

