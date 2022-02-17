 Skip to main content

Here's Why Shopify Shares Hit 52-Week Low Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 3:21pm   Comments
Here's Why Shopify Shares Hit 52-Week Low Today

Analysts slashed their price targets on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOPpost Q4 results over international expansion and recalibrated investments.

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana lowered the PT to $1,350 from $1,800 (80.8% upside) and reiterated a Buy.

Shopify's guidance commentary implies a return to pre-COVID GMV seasonality and that its operating and capital expenses will "ramp dramatically over the next several years," which will limit intermediate-term profitability. 

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the PT to $1,000 from $1,300 (33.9% upside) and maintained a Buy. 

Shopify plans to reinvest all gross profit dollars in 2022 through accelerated OpEx spending and CapEx of $200M. In the intermediate-term, the company expects $1B in CapEx between 2023 and 2024 related to the development of SFN. 

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney lowered the PT to $1,000 from $1,770 and kept an Outperform.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the PT to $900 from $1,400 (20.5% upside) and kept an Overweight. Driven in part by the decision to expand into fulfillment services more aggressively, Shopify plans to raise both operating and capital expenses into 2024, said Bracelin.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah lowered the PT to $900 from $1,400 and kept a Hold.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz lowered the PT to $960 from $1,350 (28.5% upside) and kept an Outperform. 2022 is shaping up to be a back-end loaded year with a down operating margin, and this profile could be an overhang on the stock near-term, given Shopify's growth is decelerating.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi lowered the PT to $800 from $900 (7.1% upside) and kept a Neutral. The gross margin came in below consensus due to greater Merchant Solution revenue mix and Payments penetration.

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber lowered the PT to $1,300 from $1,450 (74.1% upside) and reiterated Outperform.

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a PT of $850 (13.8% upside), down from $1,400. While plans for international expansion and recalibrated investment seek to limit further growth decelerations in fiscal 2022, it does so with a material impact on profitability,

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian lowered the PT to $937 from $1,270 (25.5% upside) and kept an Outperform. 

Price Action: SHOP shares traded lower by 11.60% at $660 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SHOP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

