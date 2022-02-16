 Skip to main content

Here's How Analysts View Sabre Post Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
  • Analysts raised their price targets on Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABRpost Q4 beat.
  • Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome raised the price target to $11 from $10 (6% downside) and reiterated a Neutral
  • The analyst says the company is making incremental progress despite the omicron setback.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained Sabre with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $11 to $14 (19% upside).
  • Sabre is a software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving many travel companies, including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies, and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution, and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. 
  • Price Action: SABR shares traded higher by 6.88% at $11.73 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for SABR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

