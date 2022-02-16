Here's How Analysts View Sabre Post Q4
- Analysts raised their price targets on Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) post Q4 beat.
- Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome raised the price target to $11 from $10 (6% downside) and reiterated a Neutral.
- The analyst says the company is making incremental progress despite the omicron setback.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained Sabre with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $11 to $14 (19% upside).
- Sabre is a software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving many travel companies, including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies, and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution, and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences.
- Price Action: SABR shares traded higher by 6.88% at $11.73 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for SABR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for SABR
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech