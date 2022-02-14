Benchmark Turns Bullish On Trex, Sees Sharp Upside
- Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner upgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $108, implying an upside of 23.3%.
- The analyst notes shares have declined about 40% over the last two months as rising rates hit both companies with high multiples and those "linked" to housing. Still, he doesn't believe rising rates fundamentally have a material impact on Trex and sees no change in his earnings outlook over the last two months.
- He argues that the stock's multiples have "essentially retraced to pre-COVID levels" while the long-term opportunities are "not only intact but perhaps stronger than ever."
- Price Action: TREX shares are trading higher by 2.71% at $87.60 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for TREX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Benchmark
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
