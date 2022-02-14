 Skip to main content

Benchmark Turns Bullish On Trex, Sees Sharp Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 2:57pm   Comments
  • Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner upgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $108, implying an upside of 23.3%.
  • The analyst notes shares have declined about 40% over the last two months as rising rates hit both companies with high multiples and those "linked" to housing. Still, he doesn't believe rising rates fundamentally have a material impact on Trex and sees no change in his earnings outlook over the last two months.
  • He argues that the stock's multiples have "essentially retraced to pre-COVID levels" while the long-term opportunities are "not only intact but perhaps stronger than ever."
  • Price Action: TREX shares are trading higher by 2.71% at $87.60 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for TREX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BenchmarkUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TREX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

