 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts View Cisco's Potential Takeover Offer For Splunk
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts View Cisco's Potential Takeover Offer For Splunk

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCOrecently offered over $20 billion to acquire Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK). However, they were not in active discussions.

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow said he was "not surprised" by Cisco's reported interest in Splunk, especially considering the strategic fit of the latter with Cisco's existing IT security businesses and the prior acquisition of AppDynamics. Winslow said he has long viewed Splunk as a unique asset from a technology perspective.

In terms of both scale and growth, the company's revenue metrics are consistent with some of the most iconic companies in the software industry's history. 

Winslow has an Outperform rating and a price target of $225 (81% upside) on Splunk's shares.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall said she would view a potential deal or other strategic activity, at "recently more reasonable software valuations," as positive for Cisco. 

A strategic activity could make sense to accelerate Cisco's software transformation. Despite its dominant position in multiple on-premise markets, Cisco's valuation has been held back by more gradual moves toward the cloud and the revenue transition, said Marshall. 

She estimates that a deal for Splunk could accelerate Cisco's growth rate by about 90 basis points while pushing its subscription revenue mix "just above" 50%. 

The analyst has an Equal Weight rating and a $61 price target (14.5% upside) on Cisco shares.

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle considers the transaction inconsistent with Cisco's recently reaffirmed policy of "no large acquisitions," adding that the timing is "unusual" as both companies are in quiet periods ahead of January quarter results. Tindle, who made no change to his Market Perform rating, thinks Splunk is significantly undervalued at current levels.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback believes such a transaction would make sense for Cisco.

Splunk's assets would fit well with the AppDynamics Application Performance Management business Cisco previously bought in 2017 and broaden its high-margin, highly-recurring software revenue base. However, a quick sale for Splunk following Doug Merritt's departure late last year "would be an admission there is no easy fix" to the operational and strategic challenges the company has faced.

So he doesn't think any deal will happen in the near term. Reback has a Hold rating and a $125 price target on shares of Splunk.

Price Action: SPLK shares traded higher by 8.45% at $124.19 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for SPLK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022BTIGUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Dec 2021MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SPLK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + SPLK)

Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise
Revisiting Bullish Cybersecurity Picks As Russia Bares Its Claws
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cisco Systems
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Walmart Earnings In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For February 17, 2022
Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Nvidia, DoorDash, Cisco And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color M&A News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ROKUPivotal ResearchDowngrades95.0
APIJP MorganDowngrades11.0
HLTRaymond JamesMaintains170.0
FOCSRaymond JamesMaintains66.0
TCNNFNeedhamMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com