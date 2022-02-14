Bernstein Sees Sharp Upside In DiDi - Read Why
- Bernstein analyst Cherry Leung initiated coverage of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) with an Outperform rating and $6.20 price target, implying an upside of 55.4%.
- Leung said that the company's "regulatory storm is largely over," and it is also working to increase license compliance.
- The analyst believes having the Chinese government as a shareholder will help build the market's confidence in the shares, especially its governance oversight.
- Didi maintains a "sturdy leadership position during new customer suspension," contends Leung.
- Price Action: DIDI shares traded higher by 2.76% at $4.08 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for DIDI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Bernstein
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jul 2021
|Atlantic Equities
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
