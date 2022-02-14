 Skip to main content

Bernstein Sees Sharp Upside In DiDi - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 7:52am   Comments
  • Bernstein analyst Cherry Leung initiated coverage of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) with an Outperform rating and $6.20 price target, implying an upside of 55.4%.
  • Leung said that the company's "regulatory storm is largely over," and it is also working to increase license compliance. 
  • The analyst believes having the Chinese government as a shareholder will help build the market's confidence in the shares, especially its governance oversight. 
  • Didi maintains a "sturdy leadership position during new customer suspension," contends Leung.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded higher by 2.76% at $4.08 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for DIDI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2021Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DIDI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

