Piper Sandler Bumps Up Tesla Price Target By 4%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 6:32am   Comments
  • Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter raised the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $1,350 from $1,300 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 57%. 
  • The analyst forecasts 1.58 million deliveries in 2022, implying 69% growth versus 2021. 
  • Model Y is the most significant near-term growth driver, while chip supply is the limiting factor, Potter notes. 
  • He adds that while Tesla's gross margin "was a success story" in 2021, 2022 is hard to predict. 
  • Potter says Tesla's cash flow "shields" it from macro uncertainty.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 2.21% at $841.00 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022CitigroupMaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

