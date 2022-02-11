 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To Cloudflare's Q4 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 11:47am   Comments
Analysts mainly bumped up price targets on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NETpost Q4 results.

  • KeyBanc analyst Thomas Blakey raised the firm's price target on Cloudflare to $150 from $132 (34% upside) and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • Blakey views Cloudflare as a disruptor of vast markets, including network services and zero-trust security, and as an innovator in areas such as serverless computing. 
  • Accel Q4 metrics and continued strong gross margins, Blakey adds.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target to $135 from $120 (20.5% upside) and kept a Neutral rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst says the company reported a "very good" Q4 and 2022 revenue outlook. 
  • However, even with a recent material correction, Cloudflare's valuation largely discounts its strong platform growth in the future, Moskowitz notes.
  • Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver lowered the price target on Cloudflare to $130 from $210 (16% upside) and kept a Neutral rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst continues to believe Cloudflare is in the early innings of its opportunity as it continues to add to a strong product portfolio rapidly and works to move upmarket.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Cloudflare with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $91 to $100 (10.7% downside).
  • Price Action: NET shares traded lower by 3.48% at $111.93 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for NET

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

