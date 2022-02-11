 Skip to main content

Why Are Upwork Shares Trading Lower Today?
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Why Are Upwork Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone lowered the price target on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) to $48 from $55 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares after its in-line Q4 earnings and below-consensus outlook.
  • The analyst mentions that the company is making substantial investments in the business while delaying profitability, now estimating 2022 EBITDA to be breakeven vs. $42 million prior forecast.
  • Boone further adds that freelancing will be one of the persistent trends that continue beyond COVID-19. He believes that these investments to build awareness can accelerate Upwork's adoption, especially with enterprise clients.
  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Upwork with a Buy and lowered the price target from $60 to $42.
  • Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 29% year-over-year to $136.86 million, beating the consensus of $131.77 million.
  • The gross margin was flat at 72.9%. The company reported a loss from operations of $(21.81) million, compared to an income of $0.656 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EPS declined to $(0.05) from $0.06 in 4Q20, in line with the consensus.
  • 1Q22 Outlook: Upwork expects revenue of $139 million - $141 million, an increase of 23% Y/Y at the midpoint, versus the consensus of $139.1 million; and Adjusted EBITDA of $(11) million - $(13) million.
  • It expects Non-GAAP basic loss per share of $(0.11) - $(0.13) versus consensus $0.03.
  • FY22 Outlook: The company expects revenue of $620 million -$630 million, an increase of 24% Y/Y at the midpoint, versus the consensus of $620.9 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to breakeven.
  • It expects Non-GAAP basic loss per share of $(0.08) - $(0.11), versus the consensus $0.21.
  • Price Action: UPWK shares are down by 7.48% at $26.10 during the premarket session on Friday.

Latest Ratings for UPWK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UPWK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ABNBTruist SecuritiesMaintains190.0
ALLTNeedhamMaintains16.0
CRSPRBC CapitalMaintains95.0
ABNBDA DavidsonMaintains235.0
HUNWells FargoMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
