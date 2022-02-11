Why Are Upwork Shares Trading Lower Today?
- JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone lowered the price target on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) to $48 from $55 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares after its in-line Q4 earnings and below-consensus outlook.
- The analyst mentions that the company is making substantial investments in the business while delaying profitability, now estimating 2022 EBITDA to be breakeven vs. $42 million prior forecast.
- Boone further adds that freelancing will be one of the persistent trends that continue beyond COVID-19. He believes that these investments to build awareness can accelerate Upwork's adoption, especially with enterprise clients.
- Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Upwork with a Buy and lowered the price target from $60 to $42.
- Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 29% year-over-year to $136.86 million, beating the consensus of $131.77 million.
- The gross margin was flat at 72.9%. The company reported a loss from operations of $(21.81) million, compared to an income of $0.656 million a year ago.
- Adjusted EPS declined to $(0.05) from $0.06 in 4Q20, in line with the consensus.
- 1Q22 Outlook: Upwork expects revenue of $139 million - $141 million, an increase of 23% Y/Y at the midpoint, versus the consensus of $139.1 million; and Adjusted EBITDA of $(11) million - $(13) million.
- It expects Non-GAAP basic loss per share of $(0.11) - $(0.13) versus consensus $0.03.
- FY22 Outlook: The company expects revenue of $620 million -$630 million, an increase of 24% Y/Y at the midpoint, versus the consensus of $620.9 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to breakeven.
- It expects Non-GAAP basic loss per share of $(0.08) - $(0.11), versus the consensus $0.21.
- Price Action: UPWK shares are down by 7.48% at $26.10 during the premarket session on Friday.
Latest Ratings for UPWK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
