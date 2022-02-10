 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades HeadHunter Group To Overweight, Sees 20% Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 5:20pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades HeadHunter Group To Overweight, Sees 20% Upside
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Luke Holbrook upgraded HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $60, implying an upside of 19.8%.
  • The analyst expects the Russian labor market to continue to be tight and to benefit the company in 2022 and provide a tailwind for HeadHunter.
  • Holbrook adds that the selloff on the back of geopolitical concerns provides an attractive entry point. However, he noted that his upgrade is "centered on fundamental drivers and the company's positive earnings momentum, rather than purely on valuation grounds."
  • Price Action: HHR shares closed higher by 1.40% at $48.64 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for HHR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2021UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HHR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HHR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2022
Where HeadHunter Group Stands With Analysts
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TSEMNeedhamDowngrades45.0
CFMizuhoMaintains78.0
PTENPiper SandlerMaintains14.5
AAPLTigress FinancialMaintains210.0
SPWRMorgan StanleyMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com